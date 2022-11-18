The Olive Tree Market - Christmas Market Series 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Twilight Market 4pm to 8pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 9am to noon, Stockland Glendale.
Markets on the Green 9am to 2pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale. Also on Sunday.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Port To Paradise: Run & Gin Festival 12.30pm to 7.30pm, the Station Newcastle.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Morpeth Bicentenary Shop front displays, street activations, live music and entertainment, games and activities, face painting, fireworks, dragon boat racing and more. Go to morpeth200.com.au for details. Also on Sunday.
Tanilba Bay Lions Markets 8am to noon, Kooindah Centre carpark, Tanilba Bay.
Maitland's 'Old High Street' Heritage Walk 2pm to 5.30pm. Guided walk with Michael Belcher followed by afternoon tea at Brough House. Book at eventbrite.com.au.
Opening up the world East Lake Macquarie Historical Society Inc shares historic technology objects from their collections in this new micro exhibition at Belmont Library. Until December 15.
Lake Mac Art Prize 2022 Museum of Art and Culture (MAC), 1A First Street, Booragul. Until December 11. Also, long water: fibre stories and Art in Your Community.
Drawing Workshop with Artist Mariko Konno 1pm to 3pm, Playstate Curate, Newcastle. Book at events.humanitix.com.
Hunter Valley Christmas Gin Festival 1pm to 8pm, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley.
Newcastle Christmas Pooch Market 2pm to 6pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
The True History of the 'Jewboy' Gang: Lake Mac's Bushrangers 9am to 1pm, SEEN@Swansea. Also on Sunday.
Cafe Sessions Big Jarda at Momo's, 10am to 11.30am; Damien Wright at Bank Corner Espresso, 10am to 11.30am.
Saturday Night Showcase 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Heathers the Musical 1pm and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Presented by Chookas Entertainment.
Take Me To Neverland: A Dark Re-imaging of Peter Pan 7.30pm, The Lock-Up, Newcastle. Also, 7.30pm on Sunday. Bearfoot Theatre. Written by Riley McLean. Adapted from J.M Barrie's Peter Pan. Directed by Samuel Jenkins.
Allambi Care Cinema in the Park 4pm, Speers Point Park. Rides, food trucks, entertainment, Minions 2 at sunset.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens. Also on Sunday.
Richmond Vale Railway Museum - Santa's Visit Gates open 9.30am, Santa arriving by train at noon. Enjoy unlimited rides on the big train and mini-train.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm at the Lions Park, Toronto.
Homegrown Markets - Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Karuah Public School Community Markets 8am to noon, 31 George Street, Karuah.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Market 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Solidarity Markets & Consent Fair 10am to 4pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle. Celebrating women, trans and non binary small business owners.
Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon 6.30am to 2pm, Newcastle Foreshore.
Cakeboi - Book Signing 2pm to 3.30pm, Wallsend Library. Free, no bookings required.
The Museum of Clothing - Fashion Parade 11am, Berkeley Street, Morpeth.
Live Your Light - Body, Mind & Soul Expo 10.30am to 5pm, Wallsend Diggers & Mezz Bar.
The Phenomenon Bruno Groening Film 10am to 4pm, The Hamilton Community Hive, Small Hall 150 Beaumont Street, Newcastle. Includes two breaks.
Sing Along to the Shows - Great Title Songs 2pm, Adamstown Uniting Church. Proceeds to Hope in a Suitcase.
Morpeth Bicentenary Go to morpeth200.com.au for details. Includes a picnic on Morpeth Bridge.
Sunday Sessions at MAC 1pm to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul. Music by Chin-Hwi Ang plus an art tutorial.
Hunter Events Wedding Fairs - Lake Macquarie 11am to 2pm, Caves Coastal Bar & Bungalows, Caves Beach.
Ian Moss 8pm, Saturday & Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton. The Cold Chisel lead guitarist returns take fans through his intoxicating mix of blues, rock and soul. Newcastle's James Bennett on support.
Northlane 7pm, Sunday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The ARIA-winning metalcore band are touring their latest No.1 record album, Obsidian. The special guests are Windwaker and Newcastle's Vilify.
Andrew Swift & Andrew Farriss 2pm, Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton. The two talented songwriters team up for an afternoon of country music and stories.
King Of The North 7pm, Sunday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. The power rock duo promise to blow your head off on their first tour in six years.
