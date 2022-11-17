DEATH-DEFYING acts are all in a day's work for stunt pilot Paul Bennet.
Soaring at speeds up to 400 kilometres an hour, Bennet will bring his thrilling talent to the Hunter Valley Airshow for a full-throttle weekend of hair-raising aerobatics.
"It's exhilarating, you never really have the perfect flight - there's always something that drags you back," he said.
"I guess it's not for everyone's stomach, not everyone's stomach can handle it, but mine can so I'll keep doing it."
More than 20,000 people are expected to head to the event at Cessnock Airport to catch the roaring engines of historical warbirds, the Yak 52 and Wolf Pitts Pro in action.
Ask Bennet and he'll tell you he's a typical pilot - flying model aeroplanes at a young age before someone offered him a ride in something much faster.
The next day he was at the local aero club trying to get his licence.
"You always get a few nerves but you concentrate hard, that's what we do and that's what we practice for," he said.
"I've got a perfect safety record, we've never had a mishap, really haven't even come close.
"Even though I've had 20 engine failures - as far as aerobatic flying goes we haven't had any mishaps."
There's nothing typical about Bennet's ability - pulling off stunts that have never been seen in Australia before - like landing a plane on top of a truck.
"It's a cool way to get from A to B, that's for sure," he said.
The event itself is a flying success for Cessnock and the neighbouring city of Maitland, who both reap the economic rewards of the major drawcard.
The 2019 show saw visitors from Newcastle, Sydney, the New England North West, Melbourne and even New Zealand swoop on the Hunter Valley.
Maitland City Council deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin said it's great to see the event return after businesses struggled through COVID-19.
"We see a lot of people come into the city and spend money as well as the local aviation industry as well," he said.
"It's going to bring a lot of money and investment into our local community."
And, back on Earth there's plenty of fun to be had for families with rides, markets, a beer and wine garden and delicious street food.
The Hunter Valley Airshow is on March 25 and 26, 2023.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
