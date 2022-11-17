Newcastle Herald
Stroke prevention website i-REBOUND developed by Hunter researchers and stroke survivors welcomed by Tracy and Stephen Ward

Anita Beaumont
Anita Beaumont
November 17 2022 - 12:00pm
Tracy and Stephen Ward, of Denman, are pleased a new website designed by stroke survivors is now available to support people and their families.

IN 2013, Tracy Ward ducked out to buy a birthday gift with her six-year-old daughter, only to return home to find her 18-month-old son walking around their house crying out "Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!"

