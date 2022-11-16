Accused hitman and alleged getaway driver plead not guilty to murdering Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch

AN ALLEGED hitman accused of executing Stacey Klimovitch when she answered her front door in Stockton last year and the alleged getaway driver have both pleaded not guilty to murdering the 61-year-old grandmother and well-known swimming teacher and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.
Accused hitman Jason Paul Hawkins, 47, of Canberra, and former high-ranking member of the Newcastle Nomads, 65-year-old Stephen John Garland, who detectives allege drove Mr Hawkins to and from Stockton on the night of Mrs Klimovitch's death, both appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Mr Hawkins pleaded not guilty to murder, while Mr Garland pleaded not guilty to murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Both men will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in February to get a trial date, likely in Newcastle and likely later in 2023.
The alleged mastermind, Stuart Daniel Campbell, 30, also had his matter mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Mr Campbell did not enter a plea to a charge of murder and his matter was adjourned until November 30.
Strike Force Backhouse detectives allege Mr Campbell hired Mr Hawkins to kill Mrs Klimovitch, who was the mother of Mr Campbell's ex-partner.
Police allege Mr Campbell's relationship with his ex had soured and they had separated in the months before their son was born.
Mr Campbell and Mrs Klimovitch had a "mutual hatred" for each other, detectives allege, and the genesis for the alleged plot to kill Mrs Klimovitch stemmed from a confrontation at a house at Argenton in March shortly after the baby was born.
Mr Campbell's ex later moved in with her mother in Queen Street, Stockton and detectives allege Mr Campbell began orchestrating a plot to have Mrs Klimovitch killed. On June 5 last year, he allegedly drove from Canberra to Argenton with Mr Hawkins before the pair met up with Mr Garland.
Detectives allege the three men remained in contact and on June 9, Mr Garland allegedly drove Mr Hawkins from a house at Heddon Greta to Stockton and parked in Crown Street.
Mr Hawkins was allegedly wearing gloves and full-length clothing when he knocked on the front door of Mrs Klimovitch's house and called out "Stacey".
When Mrs Klimovitch opened the wooden door she was shot in the chest with a 12 gauge shotgun through the screen door.
Despite her daughter's desperate attempts to provide first aid, the 61-year-old died a short time later.
Mr Hawkins allegedly fled through backyards to the waiting vehicle, which was driven back to Argenton.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.