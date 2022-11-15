ANDREW Tuala has unfinished business at the Hunter Wildfires, which the power-packed hooker hopes leads to a place in the Samoan squad for the World Cup.
Tuala was contracted to play a second season for the LA Giltinis in the US next year. However, the Giltinis and sister club the Austin Gilronis were expelled from Major League Rugby.
Both franchises, which are owned by Australian F45 entreprenaur Adam Gilchrist, were disqualified on the eve of the finals last year for alleged salary cap issues.
Tuala was one of six Australians alongside Dave Dennis, Will Chambers, Billy Meakes, Angus Cottrell and Harrison Goddard on the Giltinis books.
Players had the option of entering a dispersal draft to land a spot on the roster of one of the 12 clubs.
"I didn't want to go to another team. No way," Tuala said. "It was definitely disappointing but at the same time I am happy to be here, back home with my young family."
Tuala linked with the Wildfires for the final three games last season as they fell agonisingly short of the Shute Shield playoffs.
"I enjoyed it last year," Tuala said. "The majority of the team have been together for a year now. If we can fix our slow start to games, we will be right."
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said the former NSW Waratah made a "massive difference" during his cameo last season.
"He got drafted into another side in the US but turned it down and wants to stay here and help grow Newcastle rugby," Coleman said. "He is that next step up. He is quality and brings out the best in others. Players get confidence from having him around. He is not a massive talker, he leads with his actions."
Tuala has played Test rugby at hooker and loose head prop.
"He is pretty versatile. He can play hooker and loose head or even six at a pinch if we needed a ball runner," Coleman said. "We are super keen to have him around for the whole preseason and build on what we did last season and take it to the next level."
Tuala is close mates with Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford, who is coming off a breakout season.
"I have already told Phil that he has competition now," Tuala said. "I'm not going to be nice to him. If he wants the spot he has to take it. I am here to push him."
Tuala has motivation of his own.
One of the best for the Gilitinis, which finished second in the western conference, Tuala was rewarded with a place in the Samoan squad for the Pacific Nations Cup, playing two Tests.
"It was a dream come true to play two games for my country last year," the 31-year-old said.
Tuala now has his sights on the 2023 World Cup in France.
"To make a World Cup squad would be the ultimate tick in the box," he said. "That is definitely one of my goals. To do that I have to be playing well for the Wildfires.
"The level of Shute Shield is not coming down. It is the best amateur rugby competition in the world. Everyone will be watching."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.