POPULAR Knights prop David Klemmer has been released by Newcastle while the club has landed halfback Jackson Hastings on a three-year deal.
The anticipated departure of Klemmer and recruitment of Hastings from Wests Tigers was formally confirmed by the Knights and Wests Tigers on Wednesday.
Klemmer has also signed a three-year deal with the Tigers.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said he believed 26-year-old Hastings' best football was still ahead of him.
"We are delighted to have Jackson secured," Parr said.
"He compliments our playing roster and adds further depth to our halves, with the additional bonus of being a competent goal kicker.
"Jackson is at a stage of his career where he is coming into his prime and we believe his best years are ahead of him."
Parr said the Knights wished Klemmer and his family well.
The 28-year-old enforcer exits with a year remaining on the big-money five-year deal he signed to join the Knights from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2019 season.
In a Wests Tigers media release, Klemmer said he was looking forward to a fresh start back in Sydney.
"I know [Tigers coach] Tim [Sheens] well through our time together with the Kangaroos and there's a lot to like about where the club is headed," he said.
"In many ways it's a new start for the club, and I'm delighted to be a part of it.
"I want to make a difference here and that includes helping some of the younger players who haven't played a lot of first grade yet."
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe thanked Hastings for his contribution last season.
"Our members and fans need to understand that every decision that is made is in the best interest of this club and changing the fortunes on the field," he said.
"This was a good opportunity for Jackson to get a long-term deal playing in his preferred position at number seven.
"On behalf of Wests Tigers, I would like to wish Jackson the very best with his future and thank him for his efforts over the past 12 months."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
