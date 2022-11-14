Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights set to land a Tigers halfback, just not the one they've chased for a year - Luke Brooks

Updated November 15 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 5:00am
Jackson Hastings.

After spending the past year trying to lure Wests Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks, Newcastle have all but netted the Sydney club's other halfback Jackson Hastings.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

