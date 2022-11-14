DAVE Klemmer's time at the Newcastle Knights appears almost certainly over after the former Origin prop was a scratching from the official start of preseason on Monday.
Klemmer and Dom Young, who has been starring for England at the World Cup, were the only players from the Knights' top 30 absent as the group began preparations for the 2023 season at club headquarters.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Klemmer was not required to attend, nor will he join the squad for a out-of-town, survivor-type training camp this week.
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his Knights contract, which is worth about $850,000, but is expected to be granted a release to join the Wests-Tigers.
The Knights are well serviced with middle forwards and have no appetite to extend Klemmer's stay beyond 2023.
Jacob and Daniel Saifiti are Origin players, while Leo Thompson and Mat Croker played major minutes last season.
New arrivals Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington add further depth to the middle-forward rotation.
The Tigers are prepared to give Klemmer, who was the Knights players' player last season, that security, with at least a two-year deal.
Klemmer toured the Tigers' new training facility in October and has since twice met club management.
He would add to a beefed-up forward pack that includes representative duo Api Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i.
The Tigers are also in advanced talks with English back-rower John Batmen.
The Klemmer development comes as the Knights close in on a deal with Jackson Hastings.
Sources confirmed to the Herald that Knights director of football Peter Parr met with Hastings and his management last week.
Hastings has a year left at the Tigers, but has Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi in front of him in the halves.
Tigers coach Tim Sheens is also reportedly keen to make a play for the likes of off contract marquee man Mitchell Moses, which has cast enormous doubt over Hastings' future at the joint venture.
If Hasting is to join the Knights, it is expected to happen in the next fortnight.
Newcastle had initially targeted Brooks but Sheens ruled out an early release for the playmaker.
The Knights now believe Hastings will be the ideal foil for Kalyn Ponga, who is set to make the transition from fullback to five-eighth.
The 26-year-old is also an accomplished goal-kicker - a component the Knights are lacking. Ponga, and departed quartet Jake Clifford, Anthony Milford, Mitch Barnett and Tex Hoy were all used last season.
The Knights have been searching for a halves combination since the departure of Mitchell Pearce to France a year ago.
Millford turned down an extension to sign with new club the Dolphins.
Clifford was released to join English club Hull Kingston Rovers.
His spot on the rosters was taken by former Brisbane Bronco Tyson Gamble.
Gamble, who can play either half or five-eighth, played nine games for the Bronos last season.
Adam Clune made 18 appearances for the Knights in his first season.
Although the Knights are willing to release Klemmer, that is not the case with experienced back-rower Tyson Frizell, despite suggestions that he had been shopped around to other clubs.
Frizell was among the leaders during a rigorous cardio session on Monday.
************************
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
