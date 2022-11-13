Newcastle Herald
Upper Hunter product Lachlan Walmsley keen for another World Cup crack with Scotland

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
November 14 2022 - 6:00am
Upper Hunter product and Newcastle Rugby League premiership winner Lachlan Walmsley representing Scotland at the men's World Cup in England. Picture Getty Images

LACHLAN Walmsley still gets "goosebumps" thinking about his intercept try at the World Cup, swapped jerseys with NRL pair Jack Wighton and Maika Sivo and would love to represent Scotland again at the 2025 tournament.

