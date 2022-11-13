It was an anti-climactic finish to Sunday's Tom Locker Cup final with Wests and Stockton eventually sharing this season's one-day spoils after a rain-affected affair.
Lengthy delays at No.1 Sportsground saw the 2022-23 decider washed out and with no replay scheduled, Newcastle District Cricket Association's top two sides were declared joint winners.
Wests arrived as two-time defending Tom Locker Cup champions while Stockton last claimed the limited-overs prize in 2008-09.
The Rosellas won the toss and chose to bowl with Logan Weston's 94 key to Stockton's total of 4-222 from a slightly reduced 39 overs.
Weston and Adrian Chad (43) combined for a third-wicket partnership of 107 as the Seagulls accelerated to make 101 runs from their last 11 overs.
Heavy rain at the change of innings saw the interval extended. Play resumed with Wests set a revised target of 164 from 23 overs.
The Rosellas were 0-16 after just one over before rain returned. Stumps was called at around 5pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
