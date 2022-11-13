Newcastle's assistant coach Jed Dickson might not be called upon at the NSW Country Championships, but if required in the middle he arrives with runs on the board.
Dickson scored 126 in Charlestown's total of 201 on Saturday, with Newcastle representative pair Ben Balcomb and Josh McTaggart also reaching three figures in their respective first-grade matches.
The former NSW Country player is set to be on the sidelines with Newcastle coach Shane Burley for the carnival in Tamworth from Friday, however, a couple of late changes could see Dickson potentially provide cover.
IN THE NEWS:
Newcastle's 14-player squad was announced on Friday but Ben Patterson may only be available for the final round game this weekend while Logan Weston is possibly in doubt.
Selectors have yet to officially unveil replacements.
"Jed is assistant coach so he will cover if needed," Burley said.
Teams can name 13 players for 50-over fixtures at the NSW Country Championships, nominating two non batters.
Three-time defending champions Newcastle open against hosts Central North before meeting Greater Illawarra on Saturday and North Coastal on Sunday.
Newcastle wicketkeeper Balcomb and under-23 nominee McTaggart made timely tons for their clubs on day one of two-day encounters.
Balcomb's 135 helped Hamwicks to 355 against Merewether (0-0) at Townson Oval while McTaggart's 125 got Waratah-Mayfield to 194 against City (2-123) at No.1 Sportsground.
Charlestown are 161 runs ahead of visitors University (2-40) at Kahibah Oval. Tom O'Neill recorded a five-wicket haul for the Sea Dragons on Saturday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.