Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League women, 2022: Tireless defender Cassidy Davis to pilot Jets for third straight season

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home-grown defender Cassidy Davis will lead the Jets A-League women side for a third straight season. Picture by Simone De Peak

Cassidy Davis has played the most consecutive games for the Newcastle Jets, now the tenacious defender is the club's longest serving captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.