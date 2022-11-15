Cassidy Davis has played the most consecutive games for the Newcastle Jets, now the tenacious defender is the club's longest serving captain.
Davis will wear the armband for a third straight season. In the past two, she has shared the role with Gema Simon, but this season the responsibility is all hers. Simon has joined rivals Melbourne Victory.
The Jets open their campaign away to Brisbane on Saturday, which will be Davis' 112 straight appearance for the Jets.
Defenders Taren King and Teigen Allen make up the remainder of the leadership team.
"I'm pleased to announce Cass as our captain and Taren and Teigen as part of the leadership group," Jets coach Ash Wilson said. "They are all fantastic leaders and bring a range of qualities to the role that will be important to support and reinforce the environment we have set out to create.
"As a group, the players voted for their captain and leadership group based on who they felt upheld our values and role-modeled the behaviours we want to see consistently as members of this club.
"Cass is a worthy captain who represents this town with pride and passion and is so respected in the group for not only the commitment she shows on the field but how she conducts herself off it.
"Taren and Teigen bring a wealth of experiences that will be invaluable to the support they will be able to offer in their role.
"I look forward to working with them to get the most out of the squad as we push for a successful season."
The Jets boast four American imports this season and will be out to make the finals for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.
They made a strong start last campaign only to finish eighth on just 10 points after limping to the end of the season due to a hectic schedule and mounting injury toll.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.