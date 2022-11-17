Newcastle Herald
Family 'exhausted' with worry as search for John Davidson continues at Lake Macquarie

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
The daughter of a man missing from Lake Macquarie for more than a week says the family is "blown away" that he has not yet turned up.

