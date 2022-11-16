Knights boss Peter Parr believes new halfback Jackson Hastings can follow a similar path to that of experienced playmakers Adam Reynolds and Chad Townsend.
The Cowboys (Chad Townsend) and Broncos (Adam Reynolds) improved dramatically in 2022 after the arrival of the seasoned halfbacks and Parr backed Hastings to potentially have the same impact.
"I think he can," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"What Townsend and Reynolds have on him is experience, but they were also involved in teams that were winning teams at Jackson's age.
"I've got no doubt, in time, that he can play similar roles to those guys.
"But there's no guarantee for him either. That's been clear.
"Adam Clune played 18 games [in 2022], Tyson Gamble is a guy we've got a lot of time for and Phoenix Crossland has had some opportunities.
"He won't have the seven jersey presented on a platter. He has got to train hard and put his best foot forward."
After days of speculation, the Knights and Wests Tigers finally confirmed the swap of Hastings and prop David Klemmer on Wednesday.
Hastings has joined the Knights on a three-year deal after spending 2022 at the Tigers, where he was shifted to lock late last season despite featuring in the halves throughout his career.
Newcastle, who had spent more than a year trying to recruit fellow Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, have offered Hastings the chance to make their No.7 jersey his own.
"He's 26, he is maturing and I think we're getting him at the right time," Parr said.
"Adam O'Brien and Andrew Johns were particularly keen on him, and if 'Joey' is recommending a halfback to me - I'm listening.
"Jackson is coming into his prime and there is no doubt his best football is in front of him."
Newcastle were desperate to avoid another season without a proven half and in Hastings they've got a player who has made 63 NRL and 75 Super League appearances.
Klemmer, meanwhile, has signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth at last season's wooden-spooners.
Parr described the player-swap as "mutually beneficial" for both the clubs and players.
"The Tigers were keen on [Klemmer] and it gave him an opportunity to secure his future longer term," he said.
"We were looking for a halfback and in the end it was a deal that was good for all parties."
The Knights recently began chasing Hastings after failing to get a deal done with Brooks, who is understood to have been genuinely interested in joining Newcastle.
The club will be forced to pick up a chunk of Klemmer's salary next season, but Parr said the deal would ease salary cap pressure.
"It has freed up a little bit of space," he said.
"We've still got three positions to fill.
"We've still got a fair bit of time until we have to fill those spots, so we can take a breath now and work out what we have to do."
The Knights see plenty of potential in Hastings.
"He competes hard," Parr said.
"He is a good defender, kicker in general play and is very good at implementing a game plan. That's a major attraction for us.
"The added bonus is he is a competent goal-kicker, which is an area we were very poor in last season."
Klemmer's exit has drawn mixed reaction from Knights fans.
The 28-year-old enforcer was a popular player, no more proven than when he was briefly stood down by the club following a run-in with former trainer Hayden Knowles last season.
But Parr said ultimately the NRL was a business and Klemmer now had his future secured for three seasons.
"David was popular at this club, and for good reason," Parr said.
"He was a big contributor on and off the field.
"He was whole-hearted when he played, he always gave 100 per cent and he understood the importance of the community to the club.
"But at the end of the day in professional sport, it doesn't always pan out how you expected it to and it can change quickly.
"And I think everyone involved is pretty accepting of that."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
