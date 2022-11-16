Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital nurse who illegally accessed 34 people's medical records to be reinstated after completion of ethics course

By Donna Page
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
The nurse was working in John Hunter Hospital's intensive care unit when she illegally accessed 34 people's medical records.

A NURSE who was sacked from John Hunter Hospital for illegally accessing the medical records of 34 people and had her registration cancelled, has been conditionally reinstated.

