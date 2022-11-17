Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

Robbie Middleby - former Socceroo and Newcastle Jets CEO - says having faith in young players is critical

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 17 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Socceroos Robbie Middleby and Josh Kennedy in Speers Point on Wednesday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Robbie Middleby - the last Socceroo that Newcastle produced - says the Hunter and Northern NSW football regions have "always had talent and always will".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.