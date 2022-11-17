Robbie Middleby - the last Socceroo that Newcastle produced - says the Hunter and Northern NSW football regions have "always had talent and always will".
"I've seen firsthand the local talent here in the younger age groups," Middleby said.
His comments come ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on Monday.
The Northern NSW football sector has not produced a Socceroo for 20 years since Middleby, a conundrum that has sparked discussion among those who love the round-ball game.
Middleby was in Speers Point on Wednesday, discussing football matters with former Socceroos striker Josh Kennedy.
The pair work for Football Australia's community team, which aims to boost the game at the grassroots level.
Middleby, the Newcastle Jets CEO from 2011-2015, said giving young players opportunities was "critical".
He gave examples of A-League clubs Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United as promoting "a lot of their local talent".
"Sometimes with Newcastle and Northern NSW, we don't appreciate and respect the talent we've got or give the kids the belief and chance to progress."
He highlighted Valentine coach Adam Hughes for "giving a lot of young players a chance in the top division".
He said Garang Kuol, who Mariners fans have dubbed the "Coastie Pele", was a great example of the benefits of promoting youth.
At just 18, Kuol is being considered the player with the greatest prospect of helping the Socceroos get a result at the World Cup.
Newcastle is known for producing top Socceroos such as Col Curran, Ray Baartz, Graham Jennings and Reg Date.
Craig Johnston, who grew up at Speers Point, played for Liverpool FC in the 1980s - one of the greatest sides in football history.
For a long period, Australian and NSW representative teams were dominated by players from Newcastle and the Coalfields.
Connor Metcalfe, 23, has played for the Socceroos, but he left Newcastle as a child and his youth development occurred in Melbourne.
"People say we used to have so many good players and we don't anymore. I think we do," Middleby said.
"As long as we can identify, nurture and have faith in them and give them the confidence, the talent is here."
Middleby attributed a big part of his success to "getting the opportunity at a young age" with the Newcastle Breakers.
"[Former Socceroo] Graham Jennings came into the fold as a caretaker coach. He had faith in local talent."
Nowadays, Middleby works with Football Australia - the game's governing body - which has secured $276 million from the federal and state governments.
The money will be used to improve football infrastructure, community facilities, participation, high performance and tourism, ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Middleby said Northern NSW needs to be "fully aligned and part of this".
"We can't fall behind. We've got to embrace Football Australia's legacy and community programs and potentially a second division to the A-League as well.
"It's an exciting time for the game going into a men's World Cup and the women's World Cup next year."
