Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Pay 'in advance' system means Svitzer has already docked workers ahead of tomorrow's planned lockout but promises to make good short pay for Newcastle strike that was cancelled

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maritime Union of Australia Newcastle secretary Glen Williams on Tuesday, with Svitzer tugs at work on the port. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

TUG company Svitzer has docked the pays of its national workforce ahead of tomorrow's planned lockout of employees, even though the Fair Work Commission will sit today and tomorrow if necessary in an effort to avert the employer lockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.