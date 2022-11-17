KNIGHTS legend Andrew Johns believes the club's recruitment of Jackson Hastings will help Kalyn Ponga become "one of the best attacking five-eighths in the world".
Johns, who worked at the club as coaching consultant last season, a role he retains heading into 2023, is excited by Hastings' impending arrival after the 26-year-old inked a three-year deal with the Knights.
"I think it's a great buy," Johns told Nine, the broadcaster he commentates for.
"I worked with Jackson years ago when I was at the Roosters, and he had so much talent. He went to England and sharpened up his trade ... At Salford, the way he played there, and obviously getting the Man of Steel. I'm pumped for him to come to Newcastle."
Johns pushed for the Knights to sign Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks before they landed Hastings from the same club.
But he said as "an out-and-out organising No.7", Hastings would help Kalyn Ponga thrive at five-eighth if he plays there in 2023.
"[Hastings] is an on-ball old-fashioned halfback who just follows the ball and gets his hands on the ball as much as possible, which then frees up Kalyn to go anywhere and play, look for opportunities and communicate to Jackson to get the ball off him," he said.
"I know Kalyn will be one of the best attacking five-eighths in the world. I've done bits and pieces with him ... he's just all class.
"The other side of the game is going to be the test, the defensive side of things. Attack-wise he is without peer.
"Fitness wise he looks really good, and mentally he really wants to make a point and succeed at five-eighth, so it's good signs."
Johns, Newcastle's premiership-winning halfback in 1997 and 2001, said Hastings had a great opportunity in front of him.
"He's coming into the real fat period of his career, this is when you make your legacy as a halfback," Johns said.
"He's got the next five, six, seven years to really put his legacy out there, and if he gets success at Newcastle his legacy will live on at Newcastle.
"It's exciting."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
