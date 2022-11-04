Newcastle Herald
Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien moots positional switch for Kalyn Ponga as Knights begin pre-season training

By Max McKinney
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 1:30pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has given his strongest indication yet that marquee man Kalyn Ponga will move to the halves in 2023.

