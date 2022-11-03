Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights NRLW players Shanice Parker, Caitlan Johnston shine on debut at Women's World Cup

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jillaroos players celebrate Caitlan Johnston's try. Picture courtesy of Australian Jillaroos/Facebook

Knights NRLW players Caitlan Johnston and Shanice Parker have made memorable international debuts, each scoring a try for their respective nations on Thursday morning (AEDT)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.