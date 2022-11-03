Knights NRLW players Caitlan Johnston and Shanice Parker have made memorable international debuts, each scoring a try for their respective nations on Thursday morning (AEDT)
Johnston, who started in the front row for Australia, scored eight minutes into the Jillaroos' clash with Cook Islands.
Australia proved unstoppable at LNER Community Stadium in York, scoring 14 tries on their way to a 74-0 victory.
Johnston, of Belmont, made 176 metres in her 54-minute stint, along with eight tackles.
Fellow Knights player Yasmin Clydsdale also made her debut in the game, coming off the bench and playing 27 minutes.
Jillaroos fullback Samantha Bremner scored four tries in the shutout win, while winger Evania Pelite bagged a hat-trick.
Australia had 10 players making their Test debut, five of whom scored tries.
In the other Pool B match played at the same ground, New Zealand also claimed a shutout win downing France 46-0.
On debut for the Kiwis, Knights centre Shanice Parker scored the final try of the match in the 78th minute.
The 24-year-old also recorded two try-assists and finished with a game-high 223 run-metres.
Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, who hadn't played since injuring her knee in Newcastle's round-three NRLW game in early September, got through 80 minutes at five-eighth for the Kiwis.
New Zealand now meet Cook Islands early Monday morning (AEDT), while Australia face France.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
