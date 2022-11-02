Charges after man allegedly shot in foot at Greta

A man has been charged over an alleged shooting at a Hunter Valley home this week.
Police were called to the premises on High Street at Greta about 8pm on Tuesday, where they were told a 38-year-old man had been shot in the foot during a dispute.
One of the man's associates had taken him to Maitland Hospital - his injuries were not life threatening.
Hunter Valley Police District detectives investigating the incident arrested a 58-year-old man at a home on Anvil Street at Greta about 11am on Wednesday.
Police searched the property and allegedly found several firearms, a silencer and a small amount of cannabis.
The man was charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, firing a firearm at a dwelling-house with disregard for safety, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, being a holder of category A or B licence not having approved storage and possessing a prohibited drug.
He has been refused bail and will face Cessnock Local Court on Thursday.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.