FORMER New Zealand international Chris Zoricich has taken the reins at Cooks Hill United, with a focus on developing the club's youth.
Zoricich replaces David Tanchevski, who has returned to NNSW NPL grand-final winners Lambton Jaffas.
The 53-year-old played two seasons with Newcastle United in the old National Soccer League and won 57 caps for the All Whites, captaining the side from 1999-2003.
The former defender, who also played in the UK, has spent the past five seasons at the head of Auckland club Western Springs and has been heavily involved in the New Zealand national system.
"Chris is the perfect fit for us," Cooks Hill technical director Craig Deans said. "His son Zac has signed with the Central Coast Mariners and he was looking for an opportunity to come back to Australia.
"He has experience with clubs at a similar stage to what we are at in terms of building from scratch.
"Last year was our first in NPL, which was basically to understand how it all works.
"Now we are trying to build the club properly from the bottom. Chris has taken a club from a similar position and developed them as far as he could. He was after a new challenge. The whole package was really good."
Cooks Hill finished ninth last season, with six wins, three draws and 11 losses. A number of last season's players have left for Lambton.
Deans said the club's focus was to develop players from within.
"To do that you need a coach who has experience in youth development and bringing players through," he said. "Zoro has that. He has been with the New Zealand under-17 team to a couple of world cups and went to the London Olympics as an assistant coach.
"We need someone who has ambition and drive and wants to improve the players and the club.
"He spent five years at his last club and understands it takes time."
