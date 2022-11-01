Australian Bloodstock savour second Melbourne Cup win after stunning Gold Trip effort

For Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell, nothing will beat winning his first Melbourne Cup (3200m) with Protectionist in 2014.
But given how much harder it is to get a winning chance into the race, Tuesday's second success for the Hunter syndication company in the $8 million showpiece at Flemington, with French stallion Gold Trip, was extra special.
And most of all, a relief.
"Nothing will beat the first time, but it's just very relieving," Murrell said. "You put your balls on the line and try to get these horses and I get more joy out of seeing everyone else do well, so it's great.
"I was never worried about the distance, I was always worried about the weight and he'd only ever won the one race and he had to break a record to win today. It was just really relieving more so than anything."
Since German import Protectionist's stunning win, the introduction of stringent scans and vet checks have made just getting into the race a greater challenge.
It also made Gold Trip's two-length win on Tuesday more satisfying.
"You really need to buy on blind faith because these tests they are asking you to do aren't tests that anyone does unless there's a problem with the horse," Murrell said. "It's a bit unusual that way, so it's going to make it harder to win and probably more special to win under these situations."
His greatest thrill, though, came from watching his clients savour the triumph trackside.
"Some of the guys in this horse are very successful businessmen and at the top of the tree in what they do, so to see some of them in the mounting yard crying and shaking, I get a lot of enjoyment out of that," he said.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip raced at the rear of the field, three wide with cover, after starting from gate 13 with Mark Zahra aboard.
Helped by rain on the day, which made the track a soft 7, Gold Trip rounded the field on the home turn and surged to the lead approaching the 300m mark before kicking clear. He rallied late to hold off Emissary in a brave staying effort, carrying topweight of 57.5 kilograms in his first run beyond 2400m.
"I know he hits the front and switches off," Murrell said of the finish. "Everyone around me was going off at the 400m mark and I just knew it wasn't over, but it was good."
It was also satisfying given Gold Trip was denied a Cox Plate start last year by Racing Victoria vets. He was runner-up in the Caulfield Cup (2400m) then ninth in the Cox Plate (2040m) leading into Tuesday.
"Very old school," Murrell said of the Cup path. "But being an older stallion, he's hardly had any racing. He's sound as a bell and it's certainly helped, that's for sure.
"The horse is no different today than he was 12 months ago, but he's quirky, he's got a weird action, but he's very sound.
"It was great. None of the owners every questioned us or our process and thankfully they've been repaid."
As for winning the Cup twice, Murrell said: "Lots of people are congratulating me about that. But I don't aim for little things. I want to do big things and I want to win 12 of them, so it's awesome to get No.2 out of the way and we'll enjoy it and try and do it again next year.
"We're buying a new farm at Lower Belford so this will help the business along and expand as well, so it's good. Hopefully this can get us to another level again."
Company co-founder and director Jamie Lovett told Racing.com: "A weight-for-age horse in a handicap, obviously he carried top weight, and wow, he was pretty dominant wasn't he.
"That last furlong felt like it went for 10 minutes. Zahra's let him go and I could see the horse coming, and I just thought, don't, don't ... I've just won the Melbourne Cup."
"It's amazing.
"There's so many good clients that have backed us, it's just so rewarding. People are tears, blokes in their 60s and 70s, and it was so good."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
