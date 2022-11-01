Newcastle Herald
Sawn-off rifle, cannabis, ammunition seized from rural Hunter property

A MAN has been arrested and charged after police seized a sawn-off rifle, cannabis and ammunition during a three-day operation targeting alleged rural theft and firearm offences in the Hunter Region.

