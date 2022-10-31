Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie rates: council to write to IPART condeming the method it uses to set rate hikes

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz. Picture by Marina Neil.

FED-UP with a "broken system" - Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) will write to the state's independent pricing watchdog condemning the method it uses to set maximum rate hikes.

