A man has been arrested at Warners Bay and allegedly seized firearm manufacturing equipment as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal guns.
Police arrested 86 people and seized 523 firearms as part of a week of action involving multiple law enforcement agencies across the country, including Australian Border Force (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP)
The co-ordinated strikes under Operation Athena, between 23 October and 29 October led to a number of arrests and seizures of firearms and firearm parts, as well as gel blasters, which police said were "of increasing concern, given they can look identical to real handguns, shotguns and rifles".
A number of people were also arrested for allegedly making hybrid 3D printed guns, "another area of growing concern for law enforcement".
As part of the operation, Drug and Firearms Squad detectives and the ABF executed a raid at a home in Warners Bay, where they allege equipment consistent with the manufacture of firearms, printed firearm parts, numerous 3D printers, ammunition, steroids, and precursor chemicals were seized.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of possess digital blueprint for manufacture of firearms, possess ammunition without holding a licence, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on 9 November.
In total there were:
In the lead up to the operation, the ABF made 98 seizures of illicit firearms, firearm parts and firearm accessories at the border.
"ABF and its Federal and State and Territory law enforcement partners will continue to target people who attempt to import firearms, parts or accessories such as silencers into Australia without a proper permit," ABF Assistant Commissioner East Erin Dale said.
"We work closely with our partner agencies to disrupt criminals seeking to obtain illegal firearms and firearm parts which can potentially harm the Australian community."
National chair of Operation Athena, Detective Superintendent John Watson from NSW Police Force's Drug and Firearms Squad, said the illicit manufacture and importation of firearms would not be tolerated.
"Intelligence sharing across law enforcement is commonplace and we can very easily identify and target those responsible for the importation and manufacture of illicit firearms," Det Supt Watson said.
"None of those arrested in NSW had the required permits or licenses to import or manufacture firearms or firearm parts, and pleading ignorance is not an excuse.
"Firearms compliance and regulation is a top priority for law enforcement because these are the deadly weapons of choice by criminal networks and present a significant threat to the community."
