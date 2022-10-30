Newcastle Herald
Arrest and raid at Warners Bay in national gun crackdown Operation Athena

Updated October 31 2022 - 12:41am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:02pm
A man has been arrested at Warners Bay and allegedly seized firearm manufacturing equipment as part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal guns.

