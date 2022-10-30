SONIA Hornery has come under attack from the ALP branch of Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen and two other councillors, which has accused the Wallsend MP of "disrespecting" the City of Newcastle's Labor councillors.
The resolution reveals simmering tensions within the ALP, with party sources alleging Ms Hornery - a previous Newcastle councillor - is being pressured to stand aside, having been an MP since 2007.
Cr Clausen confirmed yesterday he was interested in running for ALP preselection if Ms Hornery retired after the next election, but said he had signed her preselection nomination to stand next March.
Newcastle ALP delegates gathered yesterday at Stockton RSL for a meeting of the party's local government committee, which is open to ALP councillors and branch delegates.
A motion to yesterday's meeting in the name of the combined Lambton, New Lambton and Kotara Branch expressed "deep concern with the recent behaviour of Sonia Hornery, including the disrespect and poor treatment of Labor councillors ... "
The branch resolution canvases the operation of the council's suburban swimming pools, and refers to concerns raised "without notice" last month at Ms Hornery's Wallsend ALP branch.
The branch resolution accused Ms Hornery of the "deliberate dissemination of of misinformation regarding Party and Council process, policy and intentions".
It says that although there had been no "communication" with Labor councillors, "it appears the most recent conversations Ms Hornery has had regarding pools is with new Liberal councillor Callum Pull".
Ms Hornery did not return calls for comment.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
