Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle's Anika Butler set to represent Papua New Guinea at women's World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
October 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NRLW remains a "dream" down the track for Anika Butler, but for now the Novocastrian wants to make her family proud as she represents Papua New Guinea on the international sporting stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.