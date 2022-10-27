Newcastle Herald
What Were You Wearing to hand out free drink spike tests at King Street

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
October 27 2022
Founder of What Were You Wearing Sarah Williams with the drink spike tests. Picture by Marina Neil

An anti-violence advocacy organisation will hand out free drink spike testing kits at a popular nightclub this weekend in a bid to protect people from the "cowardly" crime.

