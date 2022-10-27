Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital doctor poll sparks independent policy compliance check for NSW Health at request of CEO Michael DiRienzo

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:17am
NSW Health will employ an independent team to carry out a policy "compliance check" with Hunter New England Health after senior doctors at John Hunter Hospital accused the health district of cooking the books on its elective surgery wait lists.

