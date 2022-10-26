Reports of a fire at the Pacific National freight rail depot on Industrial Drive saw firefighters, police and ambulance called to Tighes Hill late Wednesday night.
Police and several NSW Fire & Rescue units were alerted and called to the scene around 9pm, with initial reports suggesting a fire had broken out in a building on the depot campus.
People had to be evacuated from the scene however a spokesperson for NSW Police said there were no reports of injuries.
A command centre was established, and firefighters remained on scene until after midnight. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said on Thursday morning the scene had been handed back to the site operator.
The cause of the fire is unknown, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said. While there was initially reports of an explosion, crews later found this wasn't the case.
Pacific National is Australia's largest private rail freight company and a leading steel and intermodal freight operator with terminals in major cities around the country.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
