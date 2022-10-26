Cricket: Lake Mac Attack prevail as No.1 shines under lights

Newcastle Herald
Cricket: Lake Mac Attack prevail as Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground shines under new lights

Updated October 26 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
LAKE Mac Attack struck the first blow in this season's T20 Regional Big Bash but new lights at No.1 Sportsground were the shining feature according to Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Paul Marjoribanks.

