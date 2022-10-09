The new pitch and outfield at No.1 Sportsground has passed its first official test with flying colours while Wests scored themselves a "handy" head start on the rest of the competition.
In what was the only first-grade fixture to get on Saturday after the remaining five were completely washed out, play at the freshly-refurbished venue started on time with 340 runs scored and eight wickets taken across 55 overs.
Although disrupted during the second innings, Wests (5-249) beat City (3-91) in Newcastle District Cricket Association's rain-affected season opener based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
"The pitch was great and the outfield was amazing," Wests skipper James King said.
Despite being on the wrong end of the result, City captain Ben Patterson agreed with the state of the field.
"It was good to get on the park and No.1 played beautifully even though wet. The ball still ran like a tracer bullet across the turf so great signs for anyone who's going to play on No.1 this year," Patterson said.
City won the toss and elected to bowl, but Wests took full advantage of being sent in.
Scoring at better than a-run-a-ball, the Rosellas' top order made the most of their time in the middle with contributions from Joseph Price (39), Zac McGuigan (47), English import Rab Lankester (45), Cooper Lennox (27), Aaron Wivell (47 not out) and King (20).
McGuigan and Lankester combined for a second-wicket partnership of 80, taking the total from 1-57 to 2-137.
Alex Sylow (2-51) was the pick of City's bowlers.
In reply the hosts were 2-25 from eight overs, McGuigan (2-4) breaking through, before rain stopped play.
Following a lengthy delay and with City chasing a revised target of 102 runs from 42 balls, the visitors bowled spin at both ends and the Sabres fell short.
Fifteen overs are required to constitute a game.
"We actually started to pack up because it [the rain] would just not stop," King said.
"And then when it stopped, I thought before letting all the boys go I'll go check the pitch again and there was nothing wrong with the pitch.
"We needed to sop up a bit of the excess water and back out there."
King admits the six competition points are "really handy for us", both overall and within context of the current Tom Locker Cup section of the campaign.
Next weekend's second round of 40-over matches will mark the first official hit out for most teams.
Charlestown visit Waratah-Mayfield, Belmont travel to Cardiff-Boolaroo and Wallsend are at home to Toronto. Wests and City back up against Merewether and University respectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.