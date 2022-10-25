Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie City Council in top 10 for complaints to the NSW Ombudsman

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
View of Swansea Bridge, in Lake Macquarie, home to one of the highest number of residents dissatisfied with their council. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

LAKE Macquarie City Council was one of the most complained about councils in NSW last year, according to the NSW Ombudsman.

