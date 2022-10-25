After leaving school I left for a gap year in Canada where 12 months turned into 20 and I lost my original university placement. I then completed a Communications degree at UTS, then immediately started Law at Sydney Uni. Two and half years into it I was offered my first full-time role in communications. People thought I was crazy to drop out, but I knew I didn't want to practice law and I felt like the comms role was the break I'd been waiting for. It was one of those moments when your head is saying one thing, but your gut is saying another. I'm glad I went with my gut, it started me on a trajectory that landed me where I am today.