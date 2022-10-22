Two injured during house fire at Cooranbong

A MAN who was unaccounted for after a house fire at Cooranbong has been located safe and well as fire investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.
The blaze started in the single-level weatherboard home in Victory Street about 5am on Sunday.
Firefighters from more than a dozen Fire and Rescue NSW crews, including an aerial platform, battled the flames, which produced a huge pall of smoke and threatened neighbouring homes.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said a man suffered burns, while his wife was also treated by paramedics.
A third person remained unaccounted for some time on Sunday morning, but Fire and Rescue NSW said about 11.45am that he had been located safe and well.
Firefighters manged to save a house next door as the flames leapt 10 metres from the burning property.
Authorities evacuated nearby houses threatened by the blaze and firefighters in breathing apparatus were forced to take a defensive stance as the home was destroyed.
Fire and Rescue NSW investigators are now on the way from Sydney to examine the ruins and determine what started the fire.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
