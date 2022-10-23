Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Federal government allocates $28 million for 967 more places at University of Newcastle

Updated October 24 2022 - 12:05am, first published October 23 2022 - 8:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

The University of Newcastle has been allocated 967 additional university places to train more teachers, nurses and engineers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.