Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle's Italian pizzeria Napoli Centrale to remain open after creditors agree to accept 2 cents in the dollar

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSINESS AS USUAL: Alfonso Muras' popular inner-city restaurant Napoli Centrale will remain open after it got into financial trouble due to the pandemic and because it loaned more than $1 million to related businesses.

POPULAR Newcastle restaurant Napoli Centrale has avoided liquidation and will remain open after creditors voted in favour of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) to accept two cents in the dollar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.