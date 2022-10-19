Newcastle High School lockdown ends

THE lockdown at Newcastle High School has ended.
The school has updated its social media channels to advise families the lockdown at its Park and Cooks Hill campuses has concluded.
"The lockdown is over and classes have returned to normal," it wrote.
School principal Dr Janene Rosser had earlier emailed families and posted on the school's social media channels to advise that students were locked down in classrooms.
"We have been advised by police that there is a threat in the nearby streets being investigated," she wrote.
In a statement, NSW Police said "extensive patrols" were conducted in the area.
"Nothing of concern was found and police believe the report was wrong; no further action is needed to be taken," the statement said.
IN THE NEWS:
"All students are safely locked down in classrooms and our HSC examinations are continuing in the allocated rooms.
"As soon as we have an update, a further message will be sent to all parents and carers via email and Facebook.
"Please do not call or email the school unless it is urgent at this time. Thank you for your cooperation."
The Department of Education and police have been contacted for comment.
The Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Standard 1 and Mathematics Standard 2 written Higher School Certificate exams started at 9.20am and are scheduled to finish at 12.30pm, 11.30am and 12noon respectively.
More to come.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
