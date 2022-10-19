Danielle Easey murder trial: accused killer allegedly wrote down confession

A MAN accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek allegedly confessed to an associate in the days after her body was discovered, writing on a piece of paper "I did it because she was going to f--- a lot of people up", a jury has been told.
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry have pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey, 29, at a house at Narara in August, 2019 and are currently facing a five-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Ms McHenry has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Bronte Daly, a former associate of Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry, gave evidence on Wednesday, saying she met Ms Easey in August, 2019, and a few days later heard Mr Dilosa discussing a "mattress, a cupboard" and "a body that needed to be disposed of".
He wrote down: "I did it because she was going to f--- a lot of people up".- One of accused killer's Justin Dilosa's associates, Bronte Daly, said.
After Ms Easey's body was found in the creek at Killingworth, Ms Daly claims she heard about the discovery from Mr Dilosa, who wrote it down on a piece of paper because "he was not speaking to us about it directly".
"He wrote down something like "they found the body"," Ms Daly said. "He said something like "I did it because she was going to f--- a lot of people up", or something along those lines."
Jacob Collins, another former associate of the pair, also gave evidence, claiming Mr Dilosa told him: "We were hanging out at Carol's and everything was fine until the crack ran out and she started to lose it. She was saying she was going to bring everyone down. Then it happened. I stabbed her in the head and the back."
Ms Easey was allegedly murdered at a home at Narara on August 17, 2019, before her body was driven around and ultimately dumped in the creek at Killingworth.
Ms Easey's body was found on August 31 wrapped in a protective suit, doona, plastic and duct tape.
The prosecution case is that Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry worked together to stab and bludgeon Ms Easey.
