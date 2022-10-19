Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights 2022 NRL season review: Part I - the positives

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just about everything went wrong for Newcastle's NRL side in 2022, a campaign perhaps best described by Knights coach Adam O'Brien as a "tough, shitty season".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.