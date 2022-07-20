JACOB Saifiti hasn't become a better player simply by making his State of Origin debut and spending a couple of weeks with the NSW Blues.
The Newcastle prop does, though, feel his mid-season representative experience can help make him a better player moving forward.
But only if he puts the work in.
"I've seen Cameron Murray in his preparation, I've seen Nathan Cleary and what he does... I've seen how they are. I thought my preparation was pretty good, but they're on another level," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm definitely stretching more now, watching my hydration, diet. Not that I wasn't before, but I think if I add that other level of preparation it's going to take my game to the next level."
A late call-up for the Blues for the series decider last week after Jordan McLean dropped out injured, Saifiti proved he was more than capable of handling the representative arena that his twin brother Daniel had already played seven games in.
In 36 minutes, he made 135 metres from 13 runs, scored a try, made a line break, six tackle breaks and 24 tackles. He missed two tackles and also made one error when playing the ball.
Reflecting on the game after Newcastle's 42-12 loss to Manly on Saturday, Saifiti said that debuting in a losing Origin decider had left him with "mixed emotions".
"I thought I definitely held my own, but obviously the loss still hurts," he said.
"This [Manly] loss makes it even worse."
Saifiti's Origin debut was an emotional experience for both he and his family. His mum, Beverly, presented him with his jersey in the days before the game. Daniel was also on hand to watch him play at Suncorp Stadium.
Despite being a reserve for Origin I and III, Saifiti's call-up was still questioned by some after Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who played Origin I, was overlooked.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said he was "really disappointed" with those who took issue with Saifiti's selection, labelling the 26-year-old "arguably their best forward" on the night.
Saifiti said the commentary, which came amid similar debate about the omission of other players like Jack Whighton, played no part in his motivation for the game.
"I tried to stay away from social media, but I did see a post pop up or a comment on something," he said.
"It was never about proving other people wrong, it was more about: firstly, repaying Freddy and then proving to myself - I said from the start of the week that I belong in that arena [and] I definitely thought I held my own."
Saifiti might have donned a Blues jersey a few years after his brother, but he has made seven international appearances for Fiji - four more than Daniel, who last week declared he would skip the World Cup later this year to focus on having a full preseason for the Knights.
Players who make the trip to England for the October-November tournament are unlikely to return to their clubs until early January, months after many of their teammates would have begun preparations for the 2023 NRL season.
Saifiti said he was yet to talk to his brother about his decision, but insisted he wouldn't make a call on playing for Fiji at the World Cup until after the NRL season.
"I'm still up in the air, it depends what my body is like," the 114kg prop said.
"I've got a couple of niggles now so I'll see the doctor and at the end of the year I'll make a decision. But I've been a part of a World Cup with Fiji [ in 2017] and it was something special. I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no. I'll see after our last game and make a decision then."
In an indication of his desire to represent Fiji, a country the brothers qualify for through their mum's side of the family, Saifiti revealed he was going to play in the Test against Papua New Guinea in June but erred on the side of caution after straining his knee in the weeks prior.
"When I didn't make game two [of State or Origin], I was going to play [for Fiji] in that [international] game but in my last physio check I did my medial going into the Canberra game and copped another knock to it," he said.
"I was fifty-fifty of playing and they just said the last thing you want to do is go out there and get injured.
"I was actually talking to [Fiji assistant coach] David Furner and I was going to play in that Test, but got pulled out just before it.
"I was keen to play but it just didn't work out."
