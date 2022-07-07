Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti to realise his State of Origin dream after earning late NSW call-up

By Max McKinney
July 7 2022 - 11:00am
ORIGIN REWARD: Jacob Saifiti. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS forward Jacob Saifiti will realise his State of Origin dream after being called back into the NSW camp yesterday to replace injured prop Jordan McLean.

