Michael Carroll walked 'aggressively' over and grabbed his daughter before fatal stabbing, jury told

IN the moments before he was stabbed twice in the chest, the knife piercing his heart, Michael Carroll had been arguing with his daughter before he stood up, walked "aggressively" over and grabbed her, a jury has been told. A woman who witnessed the fatal confrontation between Mr Carroll and his daughter, Maddison Hickson, inside a home at Tenambit in January last year said she saw the pair struggle before hearing a loud "splash" and seeing a pool of blood on the floor.

