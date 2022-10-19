A surge in people using a type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss has caused a nationwide shortage, one that a Lemon Tree Passage resident fears will have tragic consequences.
Graeme Tobin, who has lived with type 2 diabetes for 20 years, said urgent action was needed to deliver Ozempic to Australian shores ahead of the current wait time of early 2023.
"If they don't get Ozempic in Australia soon people will start dropping dead," the retired Navy veteran said.
Due to a global shortage in Ozempic, used to manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, the 70-year-old has not been able to receive his weekly dosage regularly since June.
This has resulted in his blood sugar levels rising from between six and seven millimoles per litre of blood (mmol/L), considered "normal" for people with type 2 diabetes, to between 12 and 14mmol/L.
The consistently high blood sugar levels has resulted in Mr Tobin developing a new diabetes-related illnesses - a 'leaky eye'.
"Ozempic needs to be restricted to diabetics only until such a time as stock is readily available for other users," he said.
"Otherwise a lot more money will be spent on treating diabetes-related illnesses."
Ozempic has been in scarce supply since April due to "increased global demand" after it gained popularity on social media site TikTok as an effective weight-loss treatment.
Diabetes Australia wrote to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in June to encourage them to "take steps to prioritise people with type 2 diabetes".
While doctors prescribed a replacement drug, Trulicity, to fill the gap, Ozempic has become almost impossible to locate.
Drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk advised the TGA at the beginning of September that Ozempic wouldn't be available in Australia until early 2023.
"Prescribers should consider alternatives before initiating Ozempic as achieving the desired health outcomes may be tied to patients' ability to secure supply," the TGA said.
While the official advice is for diabetics to use alternatives, Lemon Tree Passage Pharmacy owner Fady Fahmy said anything other than Ozempic is "three times more expensive" because they are not on the PBS.
"Without Ozempic and no real alternative to turn to, diabetics are going back to old methods which is popping more pills and injections," he said.
Mr Fahmy said it is getting "harder and harder" to get any stock of Ozempic, and when he does it is two or three vials which was "not enough", especially as he receives between 10 and 20 calls a day from people looking for the drug.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
