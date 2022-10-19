Federal funding to put sand back on Stockton Beach

The federal government has provided $4.7million towards the cost of mass sand replenishment on Stockton Beach.
About 300,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from Newcastle Harbour and deposited on the beach as part of the project.
Although the sand deposit has been previously identified, project approvals need to be obtained before it is removed. It is unlikely the sand will deposited on the beach before next year.
The funding will also be used to fund feasibility studies to identify additional sources of sand as well as pay for relevant environmental approvals that are required to access offshore sand deposits. This component of the project is essential for ongoing beach nourishment.
It's estimated that between 1.8 million and 4.5 million cubic metres of sand is needed to renourish the beach from the breakwater to the Hunter Water land north of Corroba Oval.
Wednesday's federal funding announcement represents 75 per cent of the project
The project is one of 34 across Australia totalling $50million funded through the Australian Government's Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.