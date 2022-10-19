Newcastle Herald
$4.7million federal funding to address sand loss on Stockton Beach caused by coastal erosion

By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:33am
Federal funding to put sand back on Stockton Beach

The federal government has provided $4.7million towards the cost of mass sand replenishment on Stockton Beach.

