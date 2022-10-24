Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

More than $700,000 on offer to Hunter community organisations from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chief executive Carly Bush

THE Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has opened its grant rounds for the new financial year and is calling on Hunter charities to apply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.