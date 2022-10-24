THE Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has opened its grant rounds for the new financial year and is calling on Hunter charities to apply.
The Foundation is offering more than $700,000 in funding to support new or existing community-based projects, with the key focus on health, young people and social wellbeing.
N THE NEWS:
Meanwhile, Nova Alliance Bank has increased its grant funds to $60,000 and increased the range of community groups who can apply.
NPCH is appealing to not-for-profit and community groups delivering important projects and initiatives that assist those most in need in the community. Applications for grants are being taken until 31 October.
Executive officer Carly Bush said the rising cost of living is driving a higher need for those seeking services and support.
"The current economic landscape is really intensifying the pressure already felt by our regional NSW communities, and in particular the charities that work tirelessly to support them," Ms Bush said. "Those in the Hunter community who were already vulnerable are becoming even more at risk and it's the charities of the region who are doing the most to help out."
Grants appointed as part of this funding round will mark 20 years of the Charitable Foundation supporting deserving charities and not-for-profits, during which time $25 million in funding has been granted across regional NSW.
Over the past 12 months, the Charitable Foundation has contributed to a number of projects aimed at addressing disadvantage including $110,00 to The Shepherd's Centre for its first clinical service for deaf children and $87,000 to Autism Camp Australia's Helping Hands Project which enables families in need to participate in the Camp and programs.
Nova Alliance Bank, which began as Hunter Water Board Employees Credit Union, has increased its 2022/23 grant round to the value of $60,000, in a bid to "ease pressure" that resulted post COVID-19 in the community. It has also re-evaluated its program and opened space to support and address mental health, education, sport, and youth as well as charities in the region.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.