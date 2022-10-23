Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Free

NSW SES issues flood warning for Hunter River and Wollombi Brook

Updated October 23 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More rain is expected to fall into swollen Hunter catchments.

Residents near the Hunter River and Wollombi Brook have been warned by the State Emergency Service to be on alert for rising flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.