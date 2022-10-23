Newcastle Herald
Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke goes big in WA for career-best finish

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 23 2022 - 7:30am
Amelie Bourke at the Cape Naturaliste Pro. Picture WSL / Majeks

Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke has relished pumping waves at Cape Naturaliste in Western Australia to post her best result on the qualifying series.

