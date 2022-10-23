Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke goes big in WA for career-best finish

Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke has relished pumping waves at Cape Naturaliste in Western Australia to post her best result on the qualifying series.
The 19-year-old was runner-up in the 1000-point Cape Naturaliste Pro on Saturday, making the final where she went down 12.15 to 9.1 to Ellie Harrison.
Bourke posted a heat-high 7.75 early, meaning she needed only a 4.4 late but a fall ended her hopes.
The result lifted Bourke 10 spots to 18th on the Australia/Oceania rankings. Her previous best event finish in two full seasons on the QS had been a ninth at the Phillip Island Pro in February this year.
"I'm pretty stoked," Bourke said. "The points will definitely help for the beginning of next year, with my ranking and seedings.
"It's a huge confidence boost and it was really sick, we had pumping waves for it all day. We don't normally get that in comps.
"I got the seven inside the first 10 minutes but then it went pretty slow and the paddle out was tricky, so you had to be selective.
"I took off on one, did a turn then kind of bogged a rail and fell. Then all these sets came and I couldn't get back out in enough time.
"I was pretty happy to get the seven anyway and make the final.
"The waves definitely suited my surfing, just big rights. It was probably four to six foot on finals day, so it felt similar to home, just surfing Ladies when it's a bit bigger."
She heads to the 1000-point Phillip Island Pro next week then to Taiwan a week later for a 5000-point contest. The top six on the regional tour join the Challenger Series.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.