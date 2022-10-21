Yasmin Clydsdale reckons it's a "no-brainer", Millie Boyle views it as the "best option" and Shanice Parker "would love" to see it.
The Knights NRLW trio, all representative players, have called for Newcastle to be handed a women's State of Origin match.
Two women's Origins will be played next year rather than one and Newcastle is believed to be under consideration to host a game.
"To bring one of the games to Newcastle would be a no-brainer, I feel," recently selected Australian Jillaroo Yasmin Clydsdale said.
A PE teacher in Scone, Clydsdale spoke last week about growing support for the women's game across the Hunter. She has played three Origins for NSW - two in Queensland during COVID and this year in Canberra.
"On the Sunshine Coast it was really rainy both games I played," she said.
"Down in Canberra it was freezing cold, we played in mid-July but we still got a really good crowd, nearly 12,000. But I really think if we could get one of the Origin games to Newcastle, the crowd would nearly double.
"The Hunter and Newcastle love rugby league.
"To play my first one in NSW in Newcastle would be bloody amazing."
Newcastle was set to host a men's Origin in 2021 before the NSW government decided 48 hours after the city had been given the game that it could not have a crowd due to the COVID risks.
Newcastle's NRLW side also recently missed out on playing a semi-final at home despite running second, forced to play in Brisbane.
Millie Boyle, who played in the Canberra Origin before skippering Newcastle to a maiden NRLW title, believes McDonald Jones Stadium is a logical next stop for the women's interstate fixtures.
"Newcastle would probably be the best option to host a game," the NSW prop said.
"The stadium is the perfect size, it's got a great atmosphere and it's still close to Sydney. It would be unreal."
Boyle said given at least two games will be held from 2023, if the door hasn't opened for Newcastle to host a game next year, it soon will.
"If you want bums on seats ... Newcastle would be a great place to have it," she said.
"Hopefully they've realised there is an appetite for three Origin games."
Knights centre Shanice Parker, who played for NSW in 2020, has no doubt an Origin would be well attended.
"To see how our community gets around local teams here, not just the NRL and NRLW ... to bring an Origin here I reckon you would fill the stadium," she said.
On the Newcastle Herald's Toohey's News Podcast, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys recently said he was open to bringing a women's Origin to the Hunter.
"We want to promote rugby league in Newcastle, no doubt about that," he said.
"I was very excited to bring the [men's] State of Origin up there. We haven't forgotten it and we'll certainly make up for it in the future somehow."
The dates and locations of the 2023 men's Origin games will soon be confirmed, but the women's fixtures are not expected to be announced until early next year.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
